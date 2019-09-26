|
BATTISTINI
DANTE A.
On Sept. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Delma. Devoted father of Glenda Daulerio, Anthony (Stacy) and Joanne. Cherished grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 6. Dante was a proud Korean War
veteran and a graduate of Girard College, Class of '47. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sat. Sept. 28, between 9:00 and 10:15 A.M. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine, Girard College Alumni Association, or a .
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 26, 2019