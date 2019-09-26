Home

George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
856 Euclid Ave.
Warrington, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
856 Euclid Ave.
Warrington, PA
DANTE A. BATTISTINI

DANTE A. BATTISTINI Notice
BATTISTINI
DANTE A.


On Sept. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Delma. Devoted father of Glenda Daulerio, Anthony (Stacy) and Joanne. Cherished grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 6. Dante was a proud Korean War
veteran and a graduate of Girard College, Class of '47. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sat. Sept. 28, between 9:00 and 10:15 A.M. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine, Girard College Alumni Association, or a .

www.fitzpatrickabington.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 26, 2019
