|
|
RICCI
DANTE J., SR. "DANNY"
On May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (nee Verdi). Devoted father of Danny G. Jr. and Anne (Bill) Gleason; loving Pop of Dante and Nicolette; loving brother-in-law of Matilda Martucci; dear uncle of Joann Chiancone; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. at Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts., Phila., PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to St. Richard Church.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019