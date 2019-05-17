Home

DANTE J. "DANNY" RICCI Sr.

DANTE J. "DANNY" RICCI Sr.
RICCI
DANTE J., SR. "DANNY"
On May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (nee Verdi). Devoted father of Danny G. Jr. and Anne (Bill) Gleason; loving Pop of Dante and Nicolette; loving brother-in-law of Matilda Martucci; dear uncle of Joann Chiancone; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. at Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts., Phila., PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to St. Richard Church.

Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019
