DARIA MEAGHER "RIA" FILIPPELLI

DARIA MEAGHER "RIA" FILIPPELLI Notice
FILIPPELLI
DARIA "RIA" MEAGHER


Died on Monday, September 30th, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Devon, PA. Ria was born on August 13, 1956 in Baltimore, MD.
Ria was the beloved wife of Frank; devoted mother of Kate (Mike), Patrick (fiancée Liz), Cara (Tim), Emmett, Margaret; adoring "Mema" to granddaughter, Eleanor. Ria is survived by her parents, Francis and Alma Meagher; brothers, Franny (Molly), Pat (Rani), Brendan (Lisa); sisters, Margy (Pat), Brigid, Becky (Doug), Shelia (Dino), Moira (Dale). Preceded in death by her sister, Mary.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at Saint Monica Church, 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, PA 19312, on Thursday, October 3rd, from 6 to 8 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Monica Church on Friday, October 4th, at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ria's honor to or to the Special Olympics, an organization that was particularly special to her.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
