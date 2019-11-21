|
BERKOWITZ
DAVID A.
On November 20, 2019, of Newtown Square, PA. Beloved husband of Amy Silverman Berkowitz; loving father of Dr. Aaron Berkowitz (Dr. Nina Shinday), Rabbi Leah Berkowitz and Daniel Berkowitz (Christine Witkowski); brother of Joseph Berkowitz (Judy) and Barbara Abram (Bill) and brother-in-law to Susan and Michel Garelik.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Friday, 9:30 A.M., at Temple Sholom in Broomall, 55 Church Lane, Broomall, PA. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. A Meal of Consolation will be at Temple Sholom, following burial. Shiva will be observed Saturday and Tuesday evenings, 7 P.M.. at the residence of Daniel & Christine, Sunday and Monday evenings, 7 P.M., at Congregation Kol Ami, 8200 High School Road, Elkins Park, PA. Contributions in David's memory may be made to Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) www.heartofla.org, Partners in Health www.pih.org, or Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) www.hias.org
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019