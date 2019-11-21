Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Temple Sholom
55 Church Lane
Broomall, PA
Shiva
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
at the residence of Daniel & Christine
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Congregation Kol Ami
8200 High School Road
Elkins Park, PA
Shiva
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Congregation Kol Ami
8200 High School Road
Elkins Park, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
at the residence of Daniel & Christine
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID BERKOWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID A. BERKOWITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID A. BERKOWITZ Notice
BERKOWITZ
DAVID A.
On November 20, 2019, of Newtown Square, PA. Beloved husband of Amy Silverman Berkowitz; loving father of Dr. Aaron Berkowitz (Dr. Nina Shinday), Rabbi Leah Berkowitz and Daniel Berkowitz (Christine Witkowski); brother of Joseph Berkowitz (Judy) and Barbara Abram (Bill) and brother-in-law to Susan and Michel Garelik.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Friday, 9:30 A.M., at Temple Sholom in Broomall, 55 Church Lane, Broomall, PA. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. A Meal of Consolation will be at Temple Sholom, following burial. Shiva will be observed Saturday and Tuesday evenings, 7 P.M.. at the residence of Daniel & Christine, Sunday and Monday evenings, 7 P.M., at Congregation Kol Ami, 8200 High School Road, Elkins Park, PA. Contributions in David's memory may be made to Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) www.heartofla.org, Partners in Health www.pih.org, or Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) www.hias.org

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -