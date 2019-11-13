Home

Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mater Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church
261 Cross Keys Road
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mater Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church
261 Cross Keys Road
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
DAVID A. O'KANE


1935 - 2019
DAVID A. O'KANE Notice
O'KANE
DAVID A.


Of Berlin, NJ passed away sur-rounded by his loved ones on November 9, 2019, at age 84. David was born in Philadelphia, PA on Jan. 4, 1935 to the late Francis O'Kane and the late Catherine (nee Maynes). He is the beloved brother of Mary Gara and Sheila Werkley (the late Richard). He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews Kris Werkley, John Gara (Susan), Kate Gara (David Stahl), Patricia McGovern (Thomas), Colleen DeVirgiliis (James) and Maria Gara. David was raised in St. Columba's Parish in the Swampoodle section of Philadelphia. He was a 1952 graduate of Roman Catholic High School and received a Business degree from LaSalle University. He is a United States Army Veteran. David retired from Xerox Corporation of Webster, NY after 32 years.
Dave began each day with prayer and most days with a sunrise round of golf. He enjoyed the tranquility of the early morning, the challenge of the sport and dedicated hours to perfecting his natural swing. He had an adventurous spirit and a passion for nature, martial arts, skiing and scuba diving. He was a lifelong learner with a zeal for theology, philosophy, computer techno-logy and languages. David was a devoted parishioner and volunteer at Mater Ecclesiae Church where he spent his retired years dedicated to the service of his church community. His intellect and gentle kind manner will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9-10:45 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Mater Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church, 261 Cross Keys Road, Berlin, NJ, 08009 where his Funeral Mass will be cele-brated at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, David's family suggests donations in his memory to Mater Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church at the above address. For lasting condolences, please visit

www.giosafuneralhome.com.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
