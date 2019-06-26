|
|
RICCI
DAVID A.
Of Fort Washington, PA. It is with great sadness that the family of David announces his passing on June 23, 2019.
Beloved husband of Kathleen M. (nee Martin). Son of the late Joseph and Stella Ricci. Brother of Joseph J. (Anne). He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Eileen Sosna (Thomas) and Maureen Wittenberg (Robert) and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call Friday, June 28, 2019, from 9 to 11:15 A.M., at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in David's name may be made to Abington Health Foundation / Asplundh Cancer Pavilion. 1200 Old York Rd.. Abington, PA 19001. Services entrusted to
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019