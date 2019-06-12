Home

Calvary Church
820 Pennsylvania 113
Souderton, PA 18964
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Church
Souderton, PA
Died peacefully at his home in Glenside, PA, on June 7, 2019. Born December 14, 1949 in Honolulu, Hawaii, he attended Punahou School (1967), Harvard University (BA 1971), Westminster Theological Seminary (MDiv 1980), and the University of Pennsylvania (PhD 1996).
David lived out his love for Jesus and others through his work at Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation (CCEF) as a counselor, author, and speaker.
He is survived and deeply loved by his wife, Nancy Gardner Powlison of 42 years; his son, Peter Powlison (Keri); his daughters, Gwenyth Hale Ray (Andrew) and Hannah Powlison Belkovic (Matija); his 6 grand-children; his siblings, Daniel Powlison and Diane Smith, as well as many dear friends and relatives. A Memorial Service will be held on June 18th, 2019, at 3 P.M., at Calvary Church in Souderton, PA. Donations in David's memory can be made to CCEF (www.ccef.org), in lieu of flowers.
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
