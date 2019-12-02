|
HAGEN
DAVID ALLEN
Born September 21, 1955, passed peacefully in his Haddonfield home Friday, November 22nd. David was born in Minnesota and grew up with his parents, Dick and Joyce in Cinnaminson, NJ. He was a live sports tv pro-fessional for over 40 years as a talented camera man and then a prolific director. He loved to play golf, paint, along with traveling and raised 4 children with his loving wife, Carol of 36 years. David battled brain cancer for 3 years and fought courageously. He is survived by his mother Joyce, his sister Vicki, his wife, Carol and his four children, Kyle, Jack, Brett and Carly. In lieu of flowers, David wished for those to donate to a cancer research . A celebration of life is set for December 16, 2019 at Pennsauken Country Club from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019