DAMBLY

DAVID ANDERS

87, of Worcester, PA, formerly of Phila. passed suddenly April 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Harold A. and Alva (Schultz) Dambly and beloved brother of the late John W. and sister-in-law Deb Dambly. He is survived by his nephew Harold (Arnette) Dambly, niece Deborah (Craig) Murphy, grand-nephew Christopher (Hannah) Dambly and grandniece Dr. Nicolle Dambly. A graduate of Central High School in Philadelphia, 192nd Class. He graduated in 1953 from Penn State with a BS degree in Forestry; he then served in the Army as a topographical surveyor in Panama. That experience led him back to Penn State for his 2nd degree, a BS in Civil Engineering in 1959. Dave's career in Philadelphia included the Fairmount Park Commission; the Managing Directors Office and Com-missioner of Public Properties. After retiring from the city, he was VP of the Philadelphia Port Corp. and Director of Real Estate/Insurance with the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, retiring again in 2005. A member of the American Society of Civil Engineering, he was also past President of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers. Remaining active in retire-ment, he was on the Board of Directors of the Worcester Historical Society and President of the Photography Club at Meadowood, where he resided. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Worcester Historical Society, P.O. Box 112, Lansdale, PA 19446 or Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway Street, Phila., PA 19148. Spreading of ashes will be private.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary