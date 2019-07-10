|
|
WYLIE
DAVID BLISS
Of Rydal Park, on July 6, 2019, age 86. Predeceased by his parents Harold J. and Mildred (Harvey) Wylie; brother Robert, and niece Lisa. Survived by his sister-in-law, Helen Wylie, and nephews Steven (Barbara), Kendall (Pamela), and Mark (Hiroko) Wylie.; and great nieces and nephews Heather (Jonathan) Mills, Travis, Scottie and Melanie. Relatives and friends are invited to share in David's Life Celebration on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Rydal Park Retirement Community, 1515 The Fairway, Jenkintown, PA 19046. In lieu of flowers memorial contribu-tions to www.diabetes.org in David's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Family Service by CRAFT/ GIVNISH OF ABINGTON
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019