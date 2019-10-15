|
|
BLUMENTHAL
DAVID
94, peacefully passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 at his home in Warrington PA surrounded by family and his partner of 16 years, Margaret Jangula. David was pre-deceased by his wife Nellie and is survived by his 4 loving children, Michael, Elise (Frank), Diane, and Nancy (Jeff), his four grandchildren, as well as by his brother Leonard, his sister Rhoda, and many nieces and nephews. David proudly served his country in World War II. He will be remembered for his years at the Glen Food Mart, for educating a generation of bridge players in Suburban Philadelphia, for his story telling and for loving life every day. Services will be held privately.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019