Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John’s Episcopal Church
576 Concord Road,
Glen Mills, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:15 AM
St. John’s Episcopal Church
576 Concord Road
Glen Mills, PA
DAVID DARLEY Notice
DARLEY
DAVID


79, passed on April 20, 2019, of Chadds Ford, PA. Beloved husband of Betty Lou (Naye) Darley; loving father of Sue Larimer (Glen), Sandra Lehr (Todd) and Jay Darley (Nicole); devoted grandfather of Colin, Carrick, Cameron, Abigail, Hazel and Wyatt.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9:00-10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 followed by his Funeral Service 10:15 A.M. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 576 Concord Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Canine Partners for Life, P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330 or to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, would be greatly appreciated.

Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
