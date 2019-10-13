Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID E. COX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID E. COX Notice
COX
DAVID E.
October 2, 2019. Beloved partner of Nina E. Borzillo. Loving father to Finley S. Cox. Beloved son of Robert M. Cox Jr. and Caroline S. Cox (nee Szelagowski). Beloved brother of Robert M. Cox III (Rachele Daniels). Loving uncle to Zoey D. Cox and Daisy O. Cox. David's beautiful artwork can be viewed at www.davidcoxstudio.com.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Visitation, Friday Oct. 18th, 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at Unitarian Society of German-town, 3625-6511 Lincoln Drive, Phila., PA 19119; Vigil to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in David's name may be made to the Zen Center of New York, payable to ZCNYC, 500 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.