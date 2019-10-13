|
|
COX
DAVID E.
October 2, 2019. Beloved partner of Nina E. Borzillo. Loving father to Finley S. Cox. Beloved son of Robert M. Cox Jr. and Caroline S. Cox (nee Szelagowski). Beloved brother of Robert M. Cox III (Rachele Daniels). Loving uncle to Zoey D. Cox and Daisy O. Cox. David's beautiful artwork can be viewed at www.davidcoxstudio.com.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Visitation, Friday Oct. 18th, 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at Unitarian Society of German-town, 3625-6511 Lincoln Drive, Phila., PA 19119; Vigil to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in David's name may be made to the Zen Center of New York, payable to ZCNYC, 500 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019