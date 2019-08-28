|
|
BATHURST
DAVID F.
Age 64, suddenly at his home on August 10, 2019. Husband of Stacy (nee Dashoff). Father of Rachel, Ashley and Chelsea Bathurst; his brother Lawrence, sisters, Kathleen (Hamon), Diane (Wagner); brother John (Kim), Sister Susan (Green) and the late Thomas. David was employed for over 40 years for Keystone Insurance Co starting out in the AAA Road Division and finally a Senior Program-mer. A Memorial Dinner will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 5 P.M. at Fisher's Restaurant, 1858 Street Rd, Bensalem, Pa 19020.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019