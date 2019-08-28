Home

DAVID F. BATHURST

DAVID F. BATHURST Notice
BATHURST
DAVID F.
Age 64, suddenly at his home on August 10, 2019. Husband of Stacy (nee Dashoff). Father of Rachel, Ashley and Chelsea Bathurst; his brother Lawrence, sisters, Kathleen (Hamon), Diane (Wagner); brother John (Kim), Sister Susan (Green) and the late Thomas. David was employed for over 40 years for Keystone Insurance Co starting out in the AAA Road Division and finally a Senior Program-mer. A Memorial Dinner will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 5 P.M. at Fisher's Restaurant, 1858 Street Rd, Bensalem, Pa 19020.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
