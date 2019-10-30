|
|
KADA
DAVID F., SR.
on October 28, 2019. Member of Men of Malvern. Beloved father of Peter (Patricia), David F. Jr., Kaitlyn and Kristi. Loving grandfather of James. Devoted son of Thomas and Maryella Kada (nee Kennedy). Dear brother of Thomas, Brad, Brian, Matthew and Francis. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Malvern Retreat House, 315, S. Warren Ave., Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019