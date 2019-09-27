Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
St. Dominic Cemetery
8504 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
DAVID G. CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD
DAVID G.


67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 with his wife Janine of 29 years by his side. Dave had a long work history, but what he was most proud of was his volunteer work. Dave was part of a network of volunteer chaplains for the Philadelphia Police Department. He volunteered in the 7th, 8th and 25th Police Districts. He also was among the first Disaster Spiritual Care Mid-Atlantic Division Advisor for The American Red Cross, where he received the Exceptional Volunteer Award (specialty team). Dave gave countless hours to the Hands In Service Inc., as well as Final Farewell Inc. Dave had an enormous heart. He was kind, caring and always willing to give of himself.
He will be truly missed by so many, especially his wife Janine (nee Tarsitano), his daughters, Sarah, and Andrea, his siblings, Donna Hagerty (Allen dec'd), William Crawford (Pat), Eugene Crawford (Dolores), Stephanie Baronak (George), Raymond Crawford (Marjorie dec'd), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Life Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Road, Phila., PA 19154. Visitation from 9 to 11 A.M. Prayer Service 11 A.M. Interment St. Dominic's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Dave's memory to the . 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.lifecelebration.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
