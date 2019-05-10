Home

DAVID J. BRADLEY

DAVID J. BRADLEY Notice
Suddenly on May 7, 2019, at the age of 34. Son of Colleen Bradley and Paul Forrest. Also survived by a loving family and many friends. David graduated from Roman Catholic High School. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday evening, from 7 to 9 P.M., and Tuesday morning, from 9 to 10:15 A.M., at THE REILLY-RAKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2632-34 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila. PA 19134. Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Nativity B.V.M. Church. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.

www.rrfunerals.com

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
