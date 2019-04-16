|
|
CASPER
DAVID J.
On April 13, 2019. at the age of 77. A retired Philadel-phia Fire Department Captain. Beloved husband of 54 years to Lucy (nee Bilotta); devoted father of David (Wendy) and Donna West (Michael); dear grandpop of David, James, and Chloe; brother of Margaret Laigaie, Eleanore, and the late John Casper; also survived by his large, extended, loving family.
David enjoyed time with his family, shuffle board, bowling and the casinos.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday eve, 6 to 9 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), and Tuesday, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila. 19136, followed by his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to Phila. Fire Fighters, Local 22 Widows' Fund, 415 N. 5th St., Phila. PA 19123, in his memory.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019