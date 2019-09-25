Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
DAVID J. GAWLINSKI

DAVID J. GAWLINSKI Notice
GAWLINSKI
DAVID J.
On September 22, 2019. Loving father of Michael. Beloved son of Mildred C. Gawlinski. Also sadly missed by his brother, John D. Gawlinski; sisters, Ann Marie Potchak (John), Teresa Gawlinski and nieces, Laura and Catherine. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, September 28, 2019, beginning at 10 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137. Services 12 Noon. Interment private.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
