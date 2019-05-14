Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
419 Huntingdon Pike
Rockledge, PA 19046
(215) 663-8550
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID LEMAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID J. LEMAL

Notice Condolences Flowers

DAVID J. LEMAL Notice
LEMAL
DAVID J.
97, on May 11, 2019. A WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Fornwalt); father of Charlene; grandfather of Kristin, Stephen, and Sarah. great-grandfather of Remi. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday May 16, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Huntingdon Pk., Rockledge, PA 19046. Relatives and friends are also invited to his funeral service Friday May 17, 2019, 11 A.M. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 205 Huntingdon Pk, Rockledge, PA 19046. Interment Lawnview Cemetery.

www.wetzelandson.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now