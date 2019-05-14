|
|
LEMAL
DAVID J.
97, on May 11, 2019. A WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Fornwalt); father of Charlene; grandfather of Kristin, Stephen, and Sarah. great-grandfather of Remi. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday May 16, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Huntingdon Pk., Rockledge, PA 19046. Relatives and friends are also invited to his funeral service Friday May 17, 2019, 11 A.M. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 205 Huntingdon Pk, Rockledge, PA 19046. Interment Lawnview Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019