James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
50, of Morgantown, Pa. passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019. He was the husband of Shannon (née Cicutti), with whom he shared 10 years of marriage. David and Shannon shared their home with three beautiful children - two sons, Alex and Ryan and, daughter, Hannah, who were his joy. His Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 11 A.M. from the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 East Lancaster Ave., Downing-town, PA., where family and friends may visit from 9:30 till 10:45. A.M. Interment will be private. Please visit

www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
