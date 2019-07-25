|
|
JACKSON
DAVID L.
On July 23, 2019, age 70 years, of Glenside, and formerly of Fleetwood PA. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Kostik). Loving father of Michael D. (Claudia) and the late Christopher M. Also survived by one grandchild Gabriel David. Funeral Service Friday, 11 A.M., at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boy Scouts of America at www.scouting.org or P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019