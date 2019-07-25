Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID L. JACKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID L. JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
DAVID L.
On July 23, 2019, age 70 years, of Glenside, and formerly of Fleetwood PA. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Kostik). Loving father of Michael D. (Claudia) and the late Christopher M. Also survived by one grandchild Gabriel David. Funeral Service Friday, 11 A.M., at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boy Scouts of America at www.scouting.org or P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now