DAVID LEITH Notice
LEITH
DAVID


Age 83, passed away peacefully in Haverford on July 3, 2019. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, David was a long-time resident of the Philadelphia Main Line and was very active in the community. He was an active tennis player and Captain of several local bridge teams.
He was a member of the Right Angle Club, and the St. Andrew's Society of Philadelphia, and was active in many charitable groups.
David was educated at The Haverford School and the Hill School, and graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin, later owning his own CPA practice in Narberth, PA.
David is survived by his three children, David, Ken and Anne Leith, and his five grand-children: Kyle, Tessa, Andy, Aidan and Julietta, however predeceased by his two wives, Marta Lee Leith and Virginia Bullitt Leith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, July 16 at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 36 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore PA 19003. Reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Andrew's Society of Philadelphia, 215 S. Sixteenth Street, Phila. PA 19102

CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019
