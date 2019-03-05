|
|
HAINES
DAVID M.
Age 86, of Worcester PA, died Feb. 26, 2019. Husband of the late Jayne (Lebow) Haines; companion of the late Beth Helwig; father of Robert A. Haines and his wife Susan, and Susan H. Zaharchuk and her husband John; grandfather of Alexa, Andrew, Nicholas, Alexander and Peter; great-grandfather of 4; and brother of the late Paul Haines.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 12:30 P.M., on March 21, 2019, in Strasburg Auditorium at Schultz Community Center located at Meadowood Senior Living, 3205 Skippack Pike, Worcester PA, where family will receive friends beginning at 12 P.M. Interment will be private at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lehigh University Development & Alumni Relations, Attn: Marcia Barone, 306 S. New St., Suite 500, Bethlehem PA 18015.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019