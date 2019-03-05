Home

R.L Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Strasburg Auditorium at Schultz Community Center at Meadwood Senior Living
3205 Skippack Pike
Worcester, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Strasburg Auditorium at Schultz Community Center at Meadwood Senior Living
3205 Skippack Pike
Worcester, PA
HAINES
DAVID M.


Age 86, of Worcester PA, died Feb. 26, 2019. Husband of the late Jayne (Lebow) Haines; companion of the late Beth Helwig; father of Robert A. Haines and his wife Susan, and Susan H. Zaharchuk and her husband John; grandfather of Alexa, Andrew, Nicholas, Alexander and Peter; great-grandfather of 4; and brother of the late Paul Haines.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 12:30 P.M., on March 21, 2019, in Strasburg Auditorium at Schultz Community Center located at Meadowood Senior Living, 3205 Skippack Pike, Worcester PA, where family will receive friends beginning at 12 P.M. Interment will be private at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lehigh University Development & Alumni Relations, Attn: Marcia Barone, 306 S. New St., Suite 500, Bethlehem PA 18015.

Online condolences may be made to the family at
RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
