DAVID M. STERN

DAVID M. STERN Notice
STERN
DAVID M.
On May 25, 2019, of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of the late Janet L. (nee Lichtenstein) Stern. Loving father of Joshua J. Stern and Rebecca S. Stern (Neil Dolinger), brother of Jane S. Greenberger and devoted grandfather of Julia S. Dolinger and Riley S. Stern. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Wednesday, 1:00 PM JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL - West, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment Mt. Sharon Cemetery. The family will be returning to the residence of Rebecca Stern & Neil Dolinger. Contributions in his memory may be made to the or to The University of Chicago, Gift Administration and Business Data, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
