McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
DAVID FREEMAN
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Sanctuary of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church
625 Montgomery Ave.
Bryn Mawr, IL
DAVID NORMAN FREEMAN


1933 - 2019
DAVID NORMAN FREEMAN Notice
FREEMAN
DAVID NORMAN


Nov. 16, 2019, of Newtown Square, PA. Beloved husband of Ellen Freeman (nee Wood). Devoted father of Jon (Kate), Anne Clothier (Bob) and Greg (Chris). Loving grandfather of Kara Freeman Michel (Rob), Elizabeth, Anne and Jack Freeman; Sarah and Caleb Clothier; Zachary and Megan Freeman; great-grandfather of Katharine Michel. Also survived by his sisters Nancy, Corinne and Margery. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Fri. Nov. 22 from 5 to 7 P.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. A Funeral Service will be held on Sat. Nov. 23rd, 10:00 A.M. at The Sanctuary of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is private. Memorial donations in David's name may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Foundation, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or to Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave., Wayne PA 19087 or to Canada Lake Conservation Association, P.O. Box 483, Caroga Lake, NY 12032.

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
