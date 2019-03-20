|
|
POLNEROW
DAVID
On March 17, 2019, of Wynd-moor PA. Beloved husband of the late Dianna (nee Morgan). Loving father of Dr. Michael (Jean) Polnerow and Dean (Liz) Polnerow. Brother of Martin and the late "Sippy". Grandfather of Rachael (Matthew), Eli, Matthew (Melanie) and Daniel. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday, 11:30 A.M., Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln High-way, Trevose PA 19053. The family will be returning to the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to JDRF www.jdrf.org or the
www.cancer.org.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019