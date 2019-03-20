HICKS

DAVID S.

61, of Eagleville, PA, passed away in his home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

David was a graduate from the University of Delaware class of 1979 majoring in corporate finance. He worked at RIO Brands as a VP of Finance before retiring in 2015 to enjoy more time with his family and playing golf. His family will remember him by his strong work ethic, his devotion to his family, and his independent spirit.

Preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Hicks and his nephews Nathan and Steven Hicks. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Hicks, brother Robert (Deborah) Hicks, his children Jonathan (Kate) Hicks and Jennifer (Alex) Sheng, and grandchildren John Paul and David Hicks.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek at 11:00 A.M. Visitation starts at 10:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow at Indian Valley Country Club. A private ceremony at the cemetery will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Gift of Life are kindly requested. HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale, is handling arrangements. www.huffandlakjer.com

