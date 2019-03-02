SCHLOSSBERG

DAVID, MD

February 28, 2019, of Merion, PA. Beloved partner for decades of Yuan Mirow; loving father of Karen, Amy (Lauren) and Aaron; devoted brother of Jo (Bill), Beth, and Peter (Ruth); cherished grandfather of Nathan, Adam, and Meyer; and proud uncle of Candice, Laura (Kyle) and Max. David trained and taught hundreds of doctors and students in the Philadelphia area and around the world in the area of infectious diseases. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday, 11 A.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment at Har Jehuda Cem. Siva will be held at David's home Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 6 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward establishing a teaching symposium in David's honor. Checks for the symposium made payable to Aaron Schlossberg, 243 West 60th Street, Apt 8C, New York, NY 10023 or to Karen Schlossberg via Zelle or Venmo (@karen-Schlossberg) Donations can also be made, in his memory, to the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA). www.levinefuneral.com





