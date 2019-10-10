|
SMOLENSKI
DAVID V. SR.
Age 89, on Oct. 7, 2019. Husband of the late Concetta "Kay" (nee Cistone), devoted father of Maria, Michael (Diane), Susan (Richard) Burke and David (Lisa), grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 7 and 12 granddogs. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday 9 to 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. Contributions to Arthritis Fdn., National Office, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or Fdn., 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019