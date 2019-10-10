Home

Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd
Phila, PA
DAVID V. SMOLENSKI Sr.

DAVID V. SMOLENSKI Sr.
SMOLENSKI
DAVID V. SR.
Age 89, on Oct. 7, 2019. Husband of the late Concetta "Kay" (nee Cistone), devoted father of Maria, Michael (Diane), Susan (Richard) Burke and David (Lisa), grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 7 and 12 granddogs. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday 9 to 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. Contributions to Arthritis Fdn., National Office, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or Fdn., 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.

SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
