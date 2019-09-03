|
BARSON
DAVID W.
On September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Louann (nee Arkmon). Devoted father of Amy Reeves (Brian) and Joel Barson (Leah). Dear brother of Joanne Saft (Michael). Loving grandfather of Paul (Jessica), Gabriel, Oliver, Noah, Sunny, and Rosie. Also survived by his beloved family: Walter, Sheldon, and Joe. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 1 PM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Montefiore Cem. Contributions in his memory may be made to WHYY. why.org
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019