REID
DAVID W.
Age 87, of Berwyn, PA passed away on March 7, 2019. Husband of Laraine Stiffel Reid; father of Linda Rogala (Jerry), Deborah Hines (Christopher), Pamela Somers (Zev) and the late Martha Young (Bill); step-father of Jennifer Edwards (Richard) and the late Jeffrey Miller; brother of Trudy Spangler and the late Leah Estelle; grand-father of 15 and great-grand-father of 8. Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's Life Celebration Ser-vice on Wednesday, March 13 at 2 P.M. at Trinity Presby-terian Church, 640 Berwyn Avenue, Berwyn, PA, where friends may visit from 1 to 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Easttown Library at www.easttownlibrary.org
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019