HENRY
DAYNA (nee Sandler)
On March 16, 2019. Wife of the late Mark Henry. Mother of Stacey (Thomas) Mathna. Grand-mother of Noah and Adam.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday, 11:15 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 9461 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila. PA 19114. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to The Roskamp Institute, 2040 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota FL 34243 - roskampinstitute.org
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019