COLAHAN
DEBORAH ANN
Age 66, of Warwick PA, former-ly of Philadelphia PA and Ocean City NJ, passed away on March 20, 2019. Deborah was a graduate of St. Matthew Catholic School and St. Basil Academy High School. Dear daughter of Margaret Colahan (nee Vallette) and the late Edward Colahan; beloved mother of Danielle Jannett Schweizer; loving sister of Karen Colahan and Margaret Williams; loving grandmother of Emma Hope, and Alexandra Grace; dear aunt of Christopher and Coleen Colahan; dear great-aunt of Hadley Quinn Fisher.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Friday morning, March 29, 2019, from 9 to 10 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M., at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale PA 19446. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the St. Jude Shrine, 512 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore MD 21201.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
