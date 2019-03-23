Home

DEBORAH (Bralow) BERSOFSKY

DEBORAH (Bralow) BERSOFSKY Notice
BERSOFSKY
DEBORAH (nee Bralow)
March 21, 2019, of Potomac, MD. Wife of the late Arnold and sister of Allan Bralow of Medford. Mother of Michael (Yvonne) Bersofsky of Rockville, MD, Kevin Bersofsky of Tiburon, CA, and Melissa Bersofsky (Greg Rodgers) of Los Angeles. Loving grand-mother to 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (Sect. 19), Jenkintown, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Maryland ASPCA, http://www.mdspca.org/give.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 23, 2019
