|
|
SPROULE
DEBORAH G. (nee Garrish)
Age 65, of Malvern PA, on Sept. 26, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband Charles G. III; her loving children Charles G. IV and Courtney M. Sproule; her cherished sister Donna Clements, and her devoted sister-in law Sarah Elizabeth Mitchiner. Precious daughter of the late Marie (nee Gosewisch) and Harold Garrish.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, October 5th, from 12:30 P.M. to 1:15 P.M., with Funeral Service to follow 1:30 P.M., ALL IN CHURCH at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1193 Clover Mill Rd, Chester Springs, PA 19425. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Fight Colorectal Cancer at
FightColorectalCancer.org would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019