|
|
MARINE
DEBORAH (nee Siegel)
July 5, 2019 of Phila., PA. Devoted wife of the late Walter. Beloved mother of Hennie (Dr. Jeffrey) Shore and Jack (Shelley) Marine. Proud grand-mother of Andrew (Jaclyn), Robin (Michael), Maximilian and Dakota. Great-grandmother of Emily and Blake. Services and Interment are private. The family will observe Shiva Sunday evening 6-9 P.M. at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Shore. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019