Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Shiva
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Shore
DEBORAH (Siegel) MARINE

MARINE
DEBORAH (nee Siegel)
July 5, 2019 of Phila., PA. Devoted wife of the late Walter. Beloved mother of Hennie (Dr. Jeffrey) Shore and Jack (Shelley) Marine. Proud grand-mother of Andrew (Jaclyn), Robin (Michael), Maximilian and Dakota. Great-grandmother of Emily and Blake. Services and Interment are private. The family will observe Shiva Sunday evening 6-9 P.M. at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Shore. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah or Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
