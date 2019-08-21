|
|
LITTLEJOHN
DEBRA ANNE (nee O'Connors)
On Aug. 16, 2019, of Plymouth Twp., age 60. Beloved wife of David, devoted mother of Meghan and Caroline Littlejohn, loving daughter of John and Dorothy (Bastian) O'Connors, sister of Dorothy Hilton (Ed). Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 A.M. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Rd., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visitation 9 - 11 A.M. at Church. Interment to follow in Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Rowan Breast Cancer Center, Perleman Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 or the above church.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019