Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Lutheran Church
3025 Church Rd.
Lafayette Hill, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Lutheran Church
3025 Church Rd
Lafayette Hill, PA
DEBRA ANNE (O'Connors) LITTLEJOHN


1959 - 2019
DEBRA ANNE (O'Connors) LITTLEJOHN Notice
LITTLEJOHN
DEBRA ANNE (nee O'Connors)
On Aug. 16, 2019, of Plymouth Twp., age 60. Beloved wife of David, devoted mother of Meghan and Caroline Littlejohn, loving daughter of John and Dorothy (Bastian) O'Connors, sister of Dorothy Hilton (Ed). Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 A.M. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Rd., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visitation 9 - 11 A.M. at Church. Interment to follow in Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Rowan Breast Cancer Center, Perleman Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 or the above church.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
