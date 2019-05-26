FELTON

DEBRA L.

Age 61, of Newtown Square PA, passed away on May 17, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Hilbert Felton and the late Shirlie (Wetzel) Felton of Philadelphia and later Mountain Top PA.

Born and raised in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, she was a resident of Newtown Square, PA for 22 years.

A graduate of Roxborough High School, she was a Scholar Athlete, and was inducted into the RHS Sports Hall of Fame.

Deb was a graduate of Drexel University where she earned her BS and MS in Civil Engineer-ing. She worked as a structural and environmental engineer for the Navy for 28 years and GSA for 7 years before retiring in 2012. Throughout her career she mentored many young engineers.

Deb loved life. She was very active in her church. A true lover of nature, she volunteer-ed at Tyler Arboretum and Glen Providence Park in Media PA, enjoyed hawk watching, and nurtured animals. She was also a music lover and played guitar. She loved spending time at her beach house, kayaking on the Delaware Bay, biking, fish-ing, and enjoying the brilliant sunsets from the Bates Avenue beach in Villas NJ.

She will be missed by Linda Lorino and her many friends and relatives. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate a life well lived. Visitation 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 102 Rose Tree Road, Media PA 19063. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church at the above address, The Nature Conservancy

https://support.nature.org

World Wildlife Fund

https://support.worldwildlife.org or your own favorite charity.

Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences at:

www.donohuefuneralhome.com





