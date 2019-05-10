Home

DEBRA JAMES
Of Parkwood, on May 7, 2019, age 64. Beloved wife of Richard W. James; devoted mother of Jason Smith (AnneMarie), Richard James (Karen), and Matthew James (Colleen); loving Mom-Mom of Jason, Sean, Harrison, Emily, Madeline, Mia, and Scarlet. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, May 13, 2019, 9:30 A.M., at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Phila. PA 19154, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. private. Contributions in Deb's memory may be made to Moss Rehab, Main Campus, 60 Town-ship Line Rd., Elkins Park 19027.


Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
