WILKES
DEBRA LYNN (nee Lewis)
July 28, 2019. Age 65. Beloved wife of James. Devoted mother of Jenifer Baum (Tom) and Lauren Krzywicki (Paul). Daughter of Theodore and the late Dolores. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9:30 to 11 A.M., at HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.). Religious Service 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Make Wish Foundation, c/o 5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell PA 19422.
Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019