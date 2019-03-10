|
|
ZACK
DEBRA
March 9, 2019, of Marlton, NJ. Wife of the late Albert Zack. Mother of Rachel S. Gigger. Sister of Gerald (Marlene) Jacobson. Grandmother of Gregory Richard, Alexander Scott, and Michael David. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 9:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 10 A.M. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Contributions may be made to the , www.alz.org
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019