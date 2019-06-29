Home

Passed away in Toronto on June 18, 2019. Born in Montreal in 1934 to Paul and Elizabeth Drummond, he grew up loving hockey and football and outdoor activity . A noted spine surgeon, and retired Chief of Orthopedics at C.H.O.P., Denis attended McGill University, where he met his wife Joan. Through his work he touched the lives of generations of children and earned the loyalty and affection of hospital staff and the younger surgeons he mentored. A generous, loving, and optimistic person, he and Joan had recently passed their 60th anniversary and counted 4 sons and 10 grandchildren.
Published on Philly.com on June 29, 2019
