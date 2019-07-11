|
|
WHITE-SULLIVAN
DENISE A.
Suddenly on July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Christopher Sullivan, Brittany, Danielle and Kevin Pooler; her feline son Bryce. Dearest "Yellow Hair" of Andrew Jr., Carliee and Kevin Jr. Daughter of Catherine (nee Brown) and the late Joseph Sullivan. Sister to Joseph Jr., Michael Sullivan, Joyce Sullivan and Debbie Sullivan-Hoffer. She will also be missed by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday morning 9-11 A.M. at St. Richards Church, 18th and Pollack Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Entombment will follow in New St. Mary Mausoleum, Bellmawr, NJ. Donations in her memory can be made to Morris Animal Refuge, 1242 Lombard St. Phila., PA 19147.
Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019