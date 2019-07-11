Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DENISE WHITE-SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENISE A. WHITE-SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENISE A. WHITE-SULLIVAN Notice
WHITE-SULLIVAN
DENISE A.


Suddenly on July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Christopher Sullivan, Brittany, Danielle and Kevin Pooler; her feline son Bryce. Dearest "Yellow Hair" of Andrew Jr., Carliee and Kevin Jr. Daughter of Catherine (nee Brown) and the late Joseph Sullivan. Sister to Joseph Jr., Michael Sullivan, Joyce Sullivan and Debbie Sullivan-Hoffer. She will also be missed by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday morning 9-11 A.M. at St. Richards Church, 18th and Pollack Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Entombment will follow in New St. Mary Mausoleum, Bellmawr, NJ. Donations in her memory can be made to Morris Animal Refuge, 1242 Lombard St. Phila., PA 19147.

To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.