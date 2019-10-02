Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Washington, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENISE CICCONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENISE NAN (Yoast) CICCONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENISE NAN (Yoast) CICCONE Notice
CICCONE
DENISE NAN (nee Yoast)


On September 29, 2019, passed away after a long and brave fight with breast cancer, at peace in her home. She lives on in the hearts of her loving husband Louis, her daughters Kristin Gole (Samir) and Katie (Adam Dezii) and her son John (Gina). She is also forever remembered by her grand-children Ashlee, Haylee, Karlee, and Elena, her brother Bill, and her many nieces and nephews.
After attending Drexel University, Denise became an accomplished computer analyst at Colonial Penn, Allied Chemical, and Philadelphia Life. But her real passion was raising her two adoring daughters and committing her life to her family. She loved spending time with her sisters-in-law Chris and Karen, and her friends Marlane, Marie, Carol, and her Curves Girls. She celebrated her friends, family, and holidays with creative details and personal touches. Her dog and granddogs Maddie, Bailey, and Mango will miss their cuddles on the couch.
Relatives and friends are invited to viewing on Friday 8:45 to 10:15 A.M. at THE EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Denise to Team CicconeZone at , .
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived
Is Worth Remembering"

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENISE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now