|
|
CICCONE
DENISE NAN (nee Yoast)
On September 29, 2019, passed away after a long and brave fight with breast cancer, at peace in her home. She lives on in the hearts of her loving husband Louis, her daughters Kristin Gole (Samir) and Katie (Adam Dezii) and her son John (Gina). She is also forever remembered by her grand-children Ashlee, Haylee, Karlee, and Elena, her brother Bill, and her many nieces and nephews.
After attending Drexel University, Denise became an accomplished computer analyst at Colonial Penn, Allied Chemical, and Philadelphia Life. But her real passion was raising her two adoring daughters and committing her life to her family. She loved spending time with her sisters-in-law Chris and Karen, and her friends Marlane, Marie, Carol, and her Curves Girls. She celebrated her friends, family, and holidays with creative details and personal touches. Her dog and granddogs Maddie, Bailey, and Mango will miss their cuddles on the couch.
Relatives and friends are invited to viewing on Friday 8:45 to 10:15 A.M. at THE EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Denise to Team CicconeZone at , .
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at
www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived
Is Worth Remembering"
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019