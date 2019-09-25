Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS BRENNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS JOSEPH BRENNAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS JOSEPH BRENNAN Notice
BRENNAN
DENNIS JOSEPH


Age 78, of Media, PA, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Minnick) Brennan; loving father of Dennis Joseph Brennan (Julianne) and Thomas Patrick Brennan; loving grand-father of Dennis Ryan Brennan and Alexis Emma Brennan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 9:00 - 10:20 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Joseph University, 5600 City Avenue, Phila., PA 19131, would be appreciated.

Online condolences:

www.donohuefuneralhome.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.