|
|
BRENNAN
DENNIS JOSEPH
Age 78, of Media, PA, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Minnick) Brennan; loving father of Dennis Joseph Brennan (Julianne) and Thomas Patrick Brennan; loving grand-father of Dennis Ryan Brennan and Alexis Emma Brennan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 9:00 - 10:20 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Joseph University, 5600 City Avenue, Phila., PA 19131, would be appreciated.
Online condolences:www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019