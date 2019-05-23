|
LEONARD
DENNIS K.
Suddenly on May 20, 2019. Loving father of Dennis K. Leonard Jr,. and Carly Leonard; dear brother of John J. Leonard; also survived by the Leonard and Cimorelli cousins. Former husband of Marianne Leonard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service Friday, 10 A.M. promptly, at New St. Mary Cemetery (Mausoleum Building), 515 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr NJ 08031. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of donor's choice would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 23, 2019