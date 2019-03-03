Home

DENNIS M. MINK

DENNIS M.
Suddenly on February 28, 2019. Beloved son of George and Anne Mink; loving father of Michael; dear brother of John, George III, Maureen and the late Gregory; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friend Lauren. Visitation and funeral Tuesday 10 A.M. at Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts. (19145). Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to St. Monica Education Fund.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY F.D.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
